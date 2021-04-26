Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XEC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 51.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,113 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 121,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 113,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

