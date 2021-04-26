Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 37.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $841,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

