Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. Raised by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $191.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 388,991 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

