Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Raised by Northcoast Research

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Polaris in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,630,780. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

