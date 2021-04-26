Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Shares of BJRI opened at $57.00 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 61,534 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

