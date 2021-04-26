Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Macy’s, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,001,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 831,298 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

