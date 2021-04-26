Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

ARCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Arch Resources stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 228.3% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 107,316 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 46,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

