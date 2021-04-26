Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

LVS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of LVS opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $66.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

