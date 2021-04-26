Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for BCB Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

BCBP opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $16.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 309,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

