Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $91.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.