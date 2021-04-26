Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for UFP Industries, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for UFP Industries in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $81.40 on Monday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,772 shares of company stock worth $6,471,948. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.