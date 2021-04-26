Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

