Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

APA opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of APA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of APA by 61.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 212,256 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in APA by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

