Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CNX Resources Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNX. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

Shares of CNX opened at $13.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

