Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Issued By Truist Securiti

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

KAR stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

