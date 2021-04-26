Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.32.

TSCO opened at $189.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.94. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $191.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

