Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,039,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 362,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,893,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

