Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $89.22 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,933,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

