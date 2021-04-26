Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

CPE stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.