Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.05.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $370.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $214.54 and a 12-month high of $390.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is set to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 3,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

