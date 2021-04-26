Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Decreased by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.56. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.92 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,652.06.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,459.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,854,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.