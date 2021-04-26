Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Reduced by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $26.85 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,652.06.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $856.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

