Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Increased by Analyst

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Danaher in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $259.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.08. Danaher has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $259.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

