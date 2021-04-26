Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.96.

NYSE:EFX opened at $229.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 1-year low of $129.39 and a 1-year high of $231.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Equifax by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Equifax by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

