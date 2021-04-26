Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FITB. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.34 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

