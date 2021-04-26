Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

NYSE GL opened at $103.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 38.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,269,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

