Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWC. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of HWC opened at $45.20 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

