Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Reduced by Analyst

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HES. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NYSE HES opened at $67.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $9,212,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 191.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess by 163.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 175,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

