Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $166.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.14 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $109.65 and a one year high of $169.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

