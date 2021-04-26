Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.71 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.75.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $390.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $93.38 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

