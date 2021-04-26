Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.78.

MKTX opened at $507.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $519.25 and its 200-day moving average is $539.76. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $416.04 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

