Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $141.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $101.06 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $38,242,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,737,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,983,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Murphy USA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

