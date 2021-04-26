Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.47.

NYSE PNR opened at $64.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Pentair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

