Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Raised by Analyst

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $87.00 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

