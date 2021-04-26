Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

TCBI stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

