Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

BPRN stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

