Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

TPH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

