Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Cut by Truist Securiti

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,117 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

