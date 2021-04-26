Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Discover Financial Services Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.70. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $104.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

