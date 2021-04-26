Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.