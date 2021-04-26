Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Issued By B. Riley

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

