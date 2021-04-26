Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

