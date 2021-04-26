Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issued By Piper Sandler

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

