Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intel Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the chip maker will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

