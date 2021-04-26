Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pool Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.22.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $419.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.17. Pool has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $426.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.1% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

