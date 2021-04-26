Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

NYSE:ALK opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $171,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.