Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.13 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

BIIB stock opened at $262.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Biogen by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after buying an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

