Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

BIIB stock opened at $262.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

