Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Cut by Analyst (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $511.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$500.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$489.58.

TSE:CP opened at C$461.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$465.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$443.69. The company has a market cap of C$61.59 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$302.33 and a twelve month high of C$489.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

