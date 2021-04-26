Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPC. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

GPC opened at $122.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $123.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,425,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

